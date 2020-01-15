US signs 1st phase of trade deal with China

The US on Wednesday signed the first phase of a trade deal with China, which President Donald Trump described as historic, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations including several months of suspension of talks between the two largest economies of the world. The first phase of the trade deal includes Intellection Property (IP) Protection and Enforcement, ending forced technology transfer, dramatic expansion of American agriculture, removing barriers to American financial services, ending currency manipulation, rebalancing the US-China trade relationship and effective dispute resolution.

The deal was signed by President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. In his remarks, Trump called the trade agreement signing "a momentous step... to a future of fair and reciprocal trade." PTI LKJ CPS AKJ CPS

