Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian markets rise as China, US finally put pen to paper on deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 09:41 IST
Asian markets rise as China, US finally put pen to paper on deal
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian markets rose early Thursday as details were released of the China-US trade deal signed in Washington, with analysts saying it would allow investors to turn their focus to the global outlook and earnings season. After years of painstaking on-off talks between the economic superpowers, Donald Trump finally put pen to paper on an agreement that lowers tensions between the two and provides a major boost to the global outlook.

Equities have been rallying since last month's announcement of a deal to de-escalate a long-running stand-off that has jolted growth around the world and fanned fears of recession in some countries. The pact -- the first part of a wider agreement -- includes pledges from Beijing to boost purchases of US agricultural goods and other exports for two years, protects US technology and provides enforcement mechanisms allowing Washington to impose penalties that Beijing cannot respond to.

In return, the US has cut tariffs on some Chinese products and cancelled others that had been lined up, though levies remain in place on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars, which Trump said will stay in place until the next phase of talks is complete. The president hailed it as a "momentous step", while Beijing cautiously welcomed the "hard-fought agreement" but warned of uncertainties ahead owing to the countries' fraught relationship.

Still, Wall Street ended with healthy gains, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new records, and Asia followed suit. Hong Kong added 0.5 per cent and Tokyo finished the morning session 0.1 per cent higher, while Sydney rose 0.6 per cent. Shanghai was flat.

Singapore put on 0.3 per cent, Seoul edged 0.2 per cent higher and Wellington jumped 0.5 per cent, though there were small losses in Taipei, Manila and Jakarta. "Given the amount of speculation by the markets and commentary by officials ahead of Wednesday's signing, it is unsurprising markets have not rallied too strongly upon final signing," JPMorgan Asset Management strategist Hannah Anderson said.

"In the US, investors largely seem to have accepted this pause in escalation and gotten back to focusing on fundamentals, like what the ongoing earnings season tells us about the outlook for the US equity market. Asia investors are likely to take the same approach." But she added that while the agreement was a big positive, "we should all be aware that headlines about trade, particularly US-China trade, are going to be a constant feature of 2020".

There was also a concern that with the deal already priced into markets, there were few catalysts to drive stocks higher, while "phase two" negotiations -- expected to be the toughest -- are unlikely to start in earnest until after November's US presidential elections. "Market expectations for a phase two deal are negligible," said AxiTrader's Stephen Innes.

"The main benefit of the deal is that the US and China frictions are unlikely to worsen in the coming months, so we have reached a peak tariff of sorts, and this will allow traders to return focus on other things." The easing of China-US tensions provided a broadly positive mood on trading floors that benefited higher-yielding, riskier currencies. The Chinese yuan extended recent gains by 0.1 per cent while the Indonesian rupiah and Australian dollar were up 0.3 per cent each.

The safe-haven yen dipped against the dollar and gold was flat. Hopes for a pick-up in demand as the global economy improves also helped oil prices rise, with both main contracts posting healthy gains, though signs of increasing US inventories kept the commodity anchored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure

Caroline Wozniacki will, fittingly, take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that earned her praise for her tenacity and approachable character but also saw her acqui...

Tennis-Rejuvenated Osaka looking to retain Melbourne title

Japans Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne looking to defend her Australian Open title following a tumultuous 2019 which saw her reach world number one, change coach twice and become the second-highest-paid female athlete on the planet.Osakas vi...

UPDATE 1-Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds

Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chiefs flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges. In an emailed...

Rocky Johnson, famous wrestler and father of Dwayne Jonhson, dies at 75

Rocky Johnson, a former professional wrestler and the father of wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, has died at the age of 75. According to NBC News, the death of Rocky Soul Man Johnson, whose real name was Wayde Bowles, was anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020