Sino-U.S. trade deal on agriculture won't affect third party's interests - vice premier

China Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the Sino-U.S. trade deal on agriculture won't affect third party's interests, as buying will be based on market principles, state media reported.

Liu's comments came after Beijing and Washington signed their "Phase 1" trade deal, including a pledge by China to buy at least an additional $12.5 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2020, and at least $19.5 billion more than the 2017 level of $24 billion in 2021.

Chinese companies will import U.S. agricultural goods according to consumers' need, and demand and supply in the market, Liu told reporters, according to CCTV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.