Zinier raises USD 90 mn in funding from ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global, others

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:04 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:04 IST
Zinier, a field service automation solutions provider, on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million (around Rs 638 crore) in funding from ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global Management and five other investors. The series C round of funding also saw participation from existing investors Accel, Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, France-based Newfund Capital and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.

The funding will support global customer adoption and expansion of Zinier's AI-driven field service automation platform -- ISAC, a statement said. In the past year, more than USD 100 million was invested in Zinier to transform the way field service work gets done, it added.

"A field service workforce powered by both people and automation is necessary to execute the massive amount of work required to not only maintain these critical human infrastructures (like electricity, transportation and communication), but to also prepare for growth," Zinier co-founder and CEO Arka Dhar said. Zinier team is focused on enabling this transformation across industries through intelligent field service automation, Dhar added.

This round of funding will accelerate continued global expansion including entry into Australia, Brazil, Chile, France and the Iberian Peninsula. It will also help in expansion into additional industries that rely on field service work for business success as well as partnerships with leading system integrators globally.

