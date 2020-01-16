Left Menu
Rashmi Rare Earth Limited to Manufacture Set-Up boxes for Reliance Jio in India

New Delhi, January 16th: Subsidiary of Rashmi Group, a fast growing, multidimensional business conglomerate operating across AsiaRashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL) announced collaboration with Reliance Jio to manufacture set-up boxes locally in its Noida facility. RREL is a home-grown manufacturer with state-of-the-art Japanese machines which can manufacture latest 5G enabled electronic products.

Reliance Jio has plans to reach 15 million households and 20 million establishments by 2020. With RREL’s latest technology and Reliance Jio’s innovative products, customers are going to have an enriching experience in reasonable prices.

Supporting the Government’s “Make in India” campaign, this partnership will give boost to the economy by creating jobs across integrated sectors. With the support of the Government, the entire ecosystem for electronic manufacturing is emerging and the local manufacturers will start manufacturing for domestic as well as international clients.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Sunil Kumar Patwari, CEO of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited said, “Reliance Jio is one of the most valuable brands in India serving customers across all segments and it is heartening to see such prestigious business conglomerates put their faith in domestic companies to support their outsourcing needs and encourage a flow of liquidity across the demography.”

He further added, “Our current capacity is to make 7 million per annum and looking at the growing demand due to introduction of 5G devices, we have decided to increase the capacity to 20 million per annum. We strongly believe in the Make in India movement for which we have put in place top of the line manufacturing equipment that is sourced from the best markets in the world such as Japan and Korea. Our vision is to create an ecosystem of sustainable electronic companies that can put India on the map, as a manufacturer of electronic products alongside markets like China.”

ABOUT RREL

Rashmi Rare Earth Limited is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company based out of Noida, Uttar Pradesh which was established in January 2019. Rashmi Rare Earth Limited specializes in manufacturing mobile phones and electronic mobile accessories such as charger and batteries. Rashmi Rare Earth Limited intends to support the flagship programs "Digital India" and "Make in India" , an initiative by Government of India, with the vision to transform India into a digitally empowered and society. Rashmi Rare Earth Limited high end infrastructure facilitates clean room, SMT Machine, quality lab and assembly conveyer for testing equipment's. Rashmi Rare Earth Limited provides contract manufacturing for mobile phone and other electronics products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

