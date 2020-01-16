Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK housing market gets a boost from election - RICS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:52 IST
UPDATE 1-UK housing market gets a boost from election - RICS

Britain's housing market got a boost from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's big election win in December, a survey showed on Thursday, a pick-up that will be noted by the Bank of England as it considers whether to cut interest rates this month. Agreed home sales rose for the first time since May and expectations of future sales both jumped, according to the report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

A measure of new buyer inquiries hit its highest level since before the Brexit referendum in 2016. RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn said it remained to be seen if the recovery continued, given the uncertainty over whether Britain can strike a trade deal with the European Union before a deadline at the end of 2020.

"However, the sales expectations indicators clearly point to the prospect of more upbeat trend in transactions," Rubinsohn said, noting that potential buyers were increasingly following through on initial inquiries. The RICS survey echoed other early signs of a pick-up in confidence among consumers and companies since Johnson's Conservatives won the election emphatically on Dec. 12, clearing up some of the uncertainty that has weighed on the economy.

RATE DECISION However, several officials from the Bank of England, including Governor Mark Carney, have said interest rates might need to be cut if the overall economy remains weak. The next BoE rate decision is due on Jan. 30.

"The marked improvement in the December RICS survey provides further evidence that should persuade the BoE that there has been an upswing in sentiment following the election," Allan Monks, an economist with JP Morgan, said. He said the main focus of investors now was the preliminary PMI surveys of British businesses in January which are due to be published on Jan. 24.

Andy Chaytor, a rates strategist at Nomura, said the housing market was one of the best early indicators of economic activity in Britain and he thought the stronger RICS report would lead to a modest increase in next week's PMIs. Britain's housing market has slowed along with the broader economy since the Brexit referendum.

But in December, the monthly RICS house price balance rose to -2, its highest since June, from -11 in November. A rebound in the market in London and neighbouring southeastern England pushed up new instructions for home sales at a national level.

The housing market in the capital has been particularly hard hit by worries about Brexit in recent months, as well as higher taxes on expensive properties. The RICS survey was conducted between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task Chief of Defence Staff Gen RawatNew Delhi Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action...

China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in ‘historic’ Myanmar visit

Chinas President Xi Jinping will visit Myanmar on Friday to ink massive infrastructure deals and extend influence in a neighbor whose ties with the West were frayed by accusations that it conducted genocidal policies against ethnic Rohingya...

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020