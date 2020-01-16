Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now GMR Infra to sell 49 pc stake in airport biz to Tata Group subsidiary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:49 IST
Now GMR Infra to sell 49 pc stake in airport biz to Tata Group subsidiary

GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said it will sell 49 per cent stake instead of 44.44 per cent in its airport business to Tata Group subsidiary TRIL Urban Transport, as the group continues with efforts to trim its debt. The diversified group has decided to increase the quantum of stake sale nearly 10 months after announcing the deal, which also received green signal from the Competition Commission of India (CCI)in October last year.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, GMR Infrastructure said it has decided to "increase the transaction size by agreeing to divest 49 per cent in GMR Airports Limited (vs previously agreed 44.44 per cent) to TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (part of TATA Group), an affiliate of GIC and SSG Capital Management... in one or more tranches". The deal would be subject to regulatory approvals.

An amended and restated Shares Subscription and Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement has been executed for the revised deal, according to the filing. GMR Group operates airports in New Delhi and Hyderabad. It also has stakes in Mactan-Cebu airport in the Philippines and Crete aerodrome in Greece.

The transaction involves offloading stake in GMR Airports to TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd, Valkyrie Investment and Solis Capital. Valkyrie is an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, while Solis is an investment vehicle of the SSG Group.

In October, the CCI cleared the proposed transaction subject to certain modifications. According to the announcement made in March last year, the deal valued GMR Airports at over Rs 17,700 crore.

Post-deal, GMR Infrastructure and subsidiaries would hold around 54 per cent stake in the airport arm, the consortium of new investors would own close to 45 per cent and the remaining would be with an employees welfare trust, as per the announcement. Shares of GMR Infrastructure closed marginally lower at Rs 23.85 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram to permanently settle in Tripura; pact signed

More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will permanently settle in Tripura and an agreement was signed in this effect on Thursday. The deal was signed by representatives o...

INTERVIEW-Acting head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency says U.S., Israel working against it

The interim head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees accused the United States on Thursday of lobbying foreign parliaments to stop donations to the organization, to which Washington cut off funding in 2018.Christian Saunders, ...

Group of Union ministers to visit J&K as part of outreach programme

As part of central governments special public outreach programme, a delegation of Union ministers will visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. As part of their visit to different districts, the group will...

UPDATE 2-Ukraine asks FBI for help to probe suspected Russian hack of Burisma

Ukraine has asked the FBI in the United States for help in investigating a suspected cyberattack by Russian military hackers on the energy company Burisma, a Ukrainian interior ministry official said on Thursday. At the same briefing, the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020