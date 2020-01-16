California Lt. Guv leads delegation to India to promote trade and tourism

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis led a delegation visit here recently to promote trade and tourism and support the innovation economy by deepening collaboration between India and the US state. "Trade between India and California reached USD 10 billion in 2018, making India California's 13th largest trading partner. India is also the 10th largest export destination for the state," Kounalakis said.

Addressing an event here earlier this week, she also reiterated the commitment to growing California-India trade ties in the decade ahead, with a focus on sustainability. On reducing carbon emissions while fostering rapid economic growth - an area where California has developed significant expertise - the Lt. Governor emphasised that the "US and India play a pivotal role in pressing the world to act on climate change.” She also urged the world's largest economies to “stand up and lead investments in new technologies and find ways to reduce carbon emissions".

The event organised by the US-India Business Council in partnership with the Bay Area Council focused on fostering innovation-friendly ecosystems and collaborative approaches.

