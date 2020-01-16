Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on Morgan Stanley earnings, tech rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:56 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on Morgan Stanley earnings, tech rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock indexes hit record highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 crossing the 3,300 marks for the first time, as upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley and a tech rally added to optimism from an initial U.S.-China trade deal. Morgan Stanley's shares jumped 5.6% after the Wall Street bank beat fourth-quarter profit estimates and raised its performance goals, wrapping up earnings of big U.S. lenders on a strong note.

Technology stocks provided the biggest boost, with Apple Inc up more than 1% and chipmakers gaining after a strong forecast from the world's top contract chipmaker TSMC signaled a recovery in the sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.3%.

Global stock markets scaled new highs after Washington and Beijing on Wednesday signed a deal that paused an 18-month long tariff war that had bruised financial markets and crimped global growth. China is expected to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs as part of the deal, but concerns remain with several thorny issues still unresolved.

"The Phase 1 trade deal has been largely priced into markets," said Peter Kenny, founder of Strategic Board Solutions LLC. "Any movement forward from here, at least in the near-term, is going to be driven by earnings. So far, we do see a sort of a positive tone set by the financials."

Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to have dropped 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, the second consecutive decline. At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.49% at 29,173.11. The S&P 500 rose 0.46% to 3,304.56 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.70% to 9,323.93.

Data from the Commerce Department showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% in December, in-line with economists' expectations. The numbers follow disappointing holiday sales reports from retailers including Target Corp and J.C. Penney Co Inc that had raised concerns about the sector's health.

Signet Jewelers Ltd jumped 33.8% after raising the 2020 adjusted earnings estimate on the back of upbeat holiday sales. Bank of New York Mellon Corp slid to the bottom of S&P 500, down 7.2%, after the custodian bank missed estimates for quarterly profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.48-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.55-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 67 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 131 new highs and one new low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Sisodia, 12 others file nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. With this the total number of nom...

Army conducts biggest airborne exercise

The Army has conducted its biggest airborne exercise, codenamed Winged Raider, in the north-eastern theatre on January 10. The multidimensional exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving the movement of special forc...

Six minor girls molested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police arrest five people

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a group of minor girls on Wednesday night. Ashutosh Shekhar, SP, Khunti, told the media here that they received information that six minor gir...

Surnames do not matter in human relations, says Mamata

Holding that surnames do no matter in human relations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she does not know the maiden surname of her nephew Abhishek Banerjees wife. Banerjee said she does not know the surname of he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020