Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIAM has high hopes from Auto Expo 2020 as industry continues to struggle

SIAM has high hopes from Auto Expo 2020 as industry continues to struggle
Image Credit: Twitter (@AEMotorShow)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Industry body SIAM expects Auto Expo-Motor Show 2020 to revive the sector that recently reported worst-ever decline in sales.
  • 65 various launches are expected in the 6-day mega industry event scheduled to be held in Greater Noida.
  • The show will also feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards.

Industry body SIAM on Thursday said it expects that Auto Expo-Motor Show 2020 will help to revive the sector, which has reported the worst-ever decline in sales volume in the previous year. Outlining the contours of the 6-day mega industry event, scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from February 7, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) deputy director-general Sugato Sen also said at this year's show as many as 65 various launches are expected as against 80 toll outs by the SIAM members during the 2018 show.

Besides, as many as 75 percent of the passenger vehicle makers and 75 percent of the commercial vehicle manufacturers are likely to participate in the mega-industry event. He also said that despite the Motor Show being hosted under "difficult circumstances", the footfall is expected to be the same as in the previous shows.

"The year 2020 will be generally negative in terms of volume. But we will be hoping the 2020 Motor show will be the launching pad for the revival of the industry," Sen said.

'Explore the World of Mobility' is the theme of the 15th edition of the show which is in line with the industry's vision and message of technology, capability - for a safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared mobility for tomorrow, SIAM said.

"Despite facing severe business challenges this year at Auto Expo, the industry will get together and put the best efforts to give a new dimension and feel to the visitors, enabling them to Explore the World of Mobility. The 15th Edition will be the auto show will be one of the cleanest & greenest expo ever with a complete range of clean & green vehicles," Gurpratap Boparai, Chairman, SIAM Trade Fair Group and Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said.

The show will also feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards under one roof, SIAM said, adding the auto show will not just be a futuristic perspective of the Indian auto industry but will also showcase the Indian automotive industry's preparedness to adopt the BSVI norms. The new emission standards are set to come into force from April 1.

The Expo will witness many new entrants including startups who are participating and showcasing their products and technologies in green mobility. The show will also see the participation of some of the non-automotive companies such as Reliance Jio, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Sisodia, 12 others file nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. With this the total number of nom...

Army conducts biggest airborne exercise

The Army has conducted its biggest airborne exercise, codenamed Winged Raider, in the north-eastern theatre on January 10. The multidimensional exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving the movement of special forc...

Six minor girls molested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police arrest five people

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a group of minor girls on Wednesday night. Ashutosh Shekhar, SP, Khunti, told the media here that they received information that six minor gir...

Surnames do not matter in human relations, says Mamata

Holding that surnames do no matter in human relations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she does not know the maiden surname of her nephew Abhishek Banerjees wife. Banerjee said she does not know the surname of he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020