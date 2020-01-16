Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank VP recommits to supporting Afghanistan on path to self-reliance

During the visit, Schafer met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Acting Finance Minister Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, and representatives of Afghanistan's international partner organizations.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:30 IST
World Bank VP recommits to supporting Afghanistan on path to self-reliance
Schafer also explored ways in which the government could maintain the current development trend and service delivery after a possible political settlement. Image Credit: Twitter(@HartwigSchafer)

World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, Hartwig Schafer, today concluded his two-day visit to Afghanistan to discuss the country's current economic developments and growth trajectory, and to reconfirm the World Bank's commitment to supporting the country on its path to self-reliance.

During the visit, Schafer met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Acting Finance Minister Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, and representatives of Afghanistan's international partner organizations.

Schafer also explored ways in which the government could maintain the current development trend and service delivery after a possible political settlement.

"At this critical juncture in its political history, more than ever Afghanistan needs continued service delivery by the government, economic growth, and job creation to consolidate and sustain a potential political settlement," said Schafer. "I renew the World Bank's commitment to stand with the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve economic growth and self-reliance, and we will work with the international community to ensure financial support to the country."

In his meeting with Afghanistan's international partners, Schafer discussed future financing of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) and preparations for the next Afghanistan ministerial conference where the Afghan government and its partners will explore the future of international support that fuels the country's development. The conference will provide an opportunity for the Afghan government to engage with the international community and discuss future aid commitments to Afghanistan as existing pledges are due to expire at the end of 2020.

Although progress toward self-reliance is being achieved in Afghanistan with government revenues reaching $2.5 billion in 2018, Afghanistan will continue to depend on the international community's financial support in the medium term before domestic revenues and private sector growth can finance more government expenditure.

Over the coming years, the Afghan government will necessarily depend on aid grants to maintain the delivery of basic public services in key areas such as health and education, invest in the Afghan private sector that will enable Afghanistan's economy to grow faster and become less dependent on aid grants over time, and finance community programs and job creation schemes to help sustain and consolidate any possible political settlement.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made. The focus on remo...

Union ministers going to J&K for developmental work, says Javadekar

Terming Congress partys allegations as meaningless, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said 36 union ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir for developmental work. Congress allegations are meaningless. The ministers are going for developmen...

Poster of 'Gangubai Kahthiawadi' gets warm response, Alia Bhatt thanks fans

A day after sharing the first look poster of her biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday extended her thanks to her fans for showering love on the poster. The 26-year-old actor took to Twitter and said, Thank yo...

Less than half of Chileans now believe their democracy is 'functioning' - poll

Approval for Chiles President Sebastian Pinera has sunk to just 6 since widespread protests against elitism and inequality broke out, with less than half of Chileans now believing the country is a functioning democracy, according to a poll ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020