Plan to start work soon for Mopa airport: GMR Group after SC verdict

GMR Group on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Mopa international airport project in Goa and said it plans to start work soon for the new aerodrome. In a late evening statement, GMR Group said the court has lifted the suspension on environment clearance imposed through an order in March 2019 on construction of new greenfield airport at Mopa.

The commitment of GMR Group to ensure compliance of best practices in maintaining and developing world-class airports has been re-affirmed, it added. GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of the group, would be implementing the project.

Welcoming the ruling, GMR Group said it plans to "commence work for the new airport in Goa soon, in compliance with the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court". The new airport at Mopa is expected to enhance tourism and employment opportunities in Goa and open up new avenues for boosting the economy of the state, it added.

The apex court has cleared the decks for construction of the airport at Mopa by lifting the suspension on environmental clearance granted for the project, which would be spread over 2,131 acres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.