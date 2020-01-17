Herman Miller Launches Atlas Office Landscape and Cosm Chair for India Market

Achieves a 60 percent YoY growth in India, and is set to grow at a pace of 25 percent in FY 19-20

Herman Miller, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLHR), a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services, today launched its Atlas Office Landscape workstation and Cosm chair in India. Uniting human-centered design with Herman Miller’s leadership in innovative technology and materials, the company has unveiled these products as a testimony of being at the forefront of modern design, including the evolution of flexible workstations. This comes at the back of Herman Miller opening a new 2500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art office facility in the heart of Bangalore, supporting India and various other geographies across the world in terms of design, IT, R&D, finance and others.

Atlas Office Landscape designed by internationally acclaimed designer Tim Wallace, is an exceptional demonstration of responding to the new culture of workplace design for the 21st century desking requirements. It brings together height-adjustability and collaborative working, while offering flexibility without being constrained by structures. It also provides ergonomic support and is built to fit in almost all workspaces.

Cosm chair uses a revolutionary technology Auto-Harmonic Tilt that instantly responds to the user's body movement when seated and provides optimal support and a more neutral balance. This tilt mechanism is a culmination of two decades of design, research and engineering that is further deepened with Herman Miller’s understanding of how people sit and work. Designed by Studio 7.5, Cosm chair offers unparalleled comfort and performance. TIME Magazine has named Cosm to its list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019, calling it the ‘pinnacle of personalization’. It has also received the prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best Product Design Award in the ‘Office Chairs’ category.

Jeremy Hocking, President, Herman Miller International said, “With the introduction of Atlas Office Landscape and Cosm chair in India, Herman Miller reinforces the company’s worldwide leadership in workplace innovation and high-performance seating. With our collection of leading brands, a global multi-channel distribution capability and a clear set of strategic priorities, we remain well-positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth.”

The company commenced its operation in 2005 in India and has witnessed a 60% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in the premium office furniture category and is poised to grow at a pace of 25% in FY 19-20. While the company continues to focus on key global accounts, it has plans to tap on homegrown business within India.

Speaking on the company’s long-term commitment to the India and APAC market, Kartik Shethia, Vice President, Herman Miller Asia Pacific said, “India has always been and will continue to be one of the most promising and dynamic markets for Herman Miller. We are focused and committed in terms of further investments, channel development, new product introductions and strengthening the team in India. With height adjustable workspace picking up the pace here, we felt the necessity to launch Atlas Office Landscape workstation and Cosm Chair in India. We also plan to expand our retail offering and make high-quality products accessible across markets in India and APAC.”

Herman Miller inaugurated its production facility at Bidadi in October 2015 to specifically serve India and neighbouring markets. It has witnessed a growth of 83% in FY 18-19 and is set to achieve a 100% growth in FY 19-20. Many international products have been localised and the company plans to offer new product lines from the India plant soon. The plant now serves more than 70% of the local demand. The company also plans to expand in the retail market with a focus on appointing channel partners in tier-II cities. It has already opened an online store and listed a few products on Amazon and Flipkart to cater to the digital market.

The Herman Miller Group, with a 100-plus-year history is a family of individually vibrant brands. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone and Nemschoff.

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information visit https://www.hermanmiller.com/about/.

