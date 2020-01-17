Chitkara University Selected in Elite 150 at Asia's Most Exciting Startup Competition

Chitkara University today announced that it has been selected in the group of elite 150 finalists in Asia's most exciting startup competition, The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC), organized by Singapore Management University (SMU). The final of the competition will be held during BLAZE 2020 from 16th March to 20th March 2020.

Asia's most exciting smart city startup competition 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition is being organized by the Singapore Management University's Institute of Innovation & Entrepreneurship with an objective to promote entrepreneurship among youths.

The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition received a record-breaking number of more than 850 submissions with applicants from over 650 universities across the globe. The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC) offers a stage to the world's brightest innovators, game changers and entrepreneurs to address the challenges of the 21st century and to Reimagine Smart, Sustainable and Resilient Cities.

The elite 150 announced on 13th January 2020 include the top-ranked institutions like Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, University of California, US, University of Cambridge, UK, Harvard University US, Stanford University US, Imperial College, London, National University of Singapore, University of Oxford UK and Texas University, US including Chitkara University from India.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "Being part of the elite 150 at LKYGBPC 2020, talks about the excellent innovation infrastructure that Chitkara University possess is on par with the global universities. I would like to congratulate the team e-Pancreas for their innovation that offers painless and prick free insulin management in diabetic kids, made its way to the elite 150. Wish them good luck to make it into elite 50 at the final week in March."

Dr. Madhu Chitkara continued, "The research work carried out at global level research facility Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN) and made commercially feasible by Chitkara center for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED), the oldest incubation facility of the region, could make the achievement possible for the team. The competition offers the investment opportunities worth 1 Mn Singapore dollars and the team of e-Pancreas are expected to attend the finals of the event."

About Chitkara University:

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best universities in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it, a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to have great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, their research that makes a difference, their industry partnerships and their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parents, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string of academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state-of-the-art campus facilities.

For more information, please visit https://www.chitkara.edu.in/

