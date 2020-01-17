NHIDCL awards Rs 2,379 cr Z-Morh Tunnel in J-K to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway: Official
The government on Friday awarded the crucial Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd to be built at a cost of Rs 2,379 crore, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) managing director K K Pathak said on Friday. The project was earlier allotted to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), but the contractor abandoned it after IL&FS Group faced financial crisis.
Z-Morh Tunnel would provide all-weather road connectivity to Sonamarg tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir which mostly remains closed during the winters due to heavy snowfall in Gagenger area. The pact between NHIDCL and APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway was signed in presence of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
"NHIDCL has awarded Rs 2,379 crore Z-Morh Tunnel to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd," Pathak said. Bids for the project were re-invited on June 24, 2019 with a TPC of Rs 2,378.76 crore on BOT - build operate transfer - (Annuity) basis, he said.
Pathak said the project will be completed in 3.5 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
