Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:58 IST
UPDATE 2-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound gave up early gains on Friday after UK retail sales data came in weaker than expected, prompting investors to price in greater chance interest rates would be cut at the end of this month.

Sterling rose to a six-day high before investors resumed selling the currency, in a week dominated by dismal data and dovish comments from policymakers. Several Bank of England policymakers, including outgoing Governor Mark Carney, signaled this week that a rate cut was likely unless economic data improved.

Economic data showed further weakness on Friday, with British consumers failing to increase their spending in December for a record fifth straight month. "... The lack of inflationary pressure could easily persuade the Bank of England that the time is right to inject some zip into the economy with a rate cut, and sterling is likely to recalibrate accordingly," said Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at Crimson Black Capital.

Weak inflation readings came in on Wednesday and weak growth numbers on Monday, including slower industrial and manufacturing production. That has raised the likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut in January to nearly 70%, according to Refinitiv data. Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.3033 and fell 0.1% against the euro at 85.22 pence.

However, the British currency held up strong compared with where it was trading earlier in the week when it fell to a three-week low of $1.2955 even though markets were not expecting a rate cut. Investors now believe Britain and the European Union are more likely to partly agree on a trade deal after Britain quits the EU on Jan. 31, avoiding an abrupt, disorderly departure at the end of this year.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a trade deal was very likely by the end of 2020 -- when the transition period ends -- a consensus grew that the two sides would agree on a deal on goods this year and postpone one on services into next year. An agreement on goods would be easier to achieve since the EU is a big exporter to the UK, analysts said.

"After more pragmatic and more balanced comments from both sides, the market has started to realize that this is a more likely scenario," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 forex strategy at Bank of America. Real money investors have remained long sterling and hedge funds have stayed neutral, which has helped keep the pound above $1.30, Vamvakidis said. He does not see sterling falling $1.30 unless the BoE does ease cut rates in a couple of weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher of government girls school in Kerala suspended

Teacher of government girls school in Kerala suspendedafter he allegedly asks students to go to Pakistan ifunwilling to accept CAA....

UPDATE 4-Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticised president

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offered his resignation on Friday after an audio recording suggested he had criticised the president, but then appeared to indicate that he might keep his job.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would co...

Ukraine PM offers to resign after leaked recording

Kiev, Jan 17 AFP Ukraines prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelenskys grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader. It was un...

Pb: Soldier cremated with state honours, 3-month-old daughter lights pyre

Gurdaspur, Jan 17 PTI The last rites of Army soldier Ranjit Singh Salaria, who was among the five troopers killed after being hit by an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with military honours at his native village in Punjab on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020