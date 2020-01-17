Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Dart's consolidated net loss at Rs 32 cr in Dec qtr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:22 IST
Blue Dart's consolidated net loss at Rs 32 cr in Dec qtr

Blue Dart Express on Friday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 31.92 crore for the quarter ended December on 31, 2019.

However, the company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 32.02 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company in the October-December period declined to Rs 859.74 crore as against Rs 862.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in Chinas economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05, at the ...

BJP a team without captain, mocks AAP on party not naming CM's candidate

The BJP is a team without captain and like a wedding party without a groom, the AAP on Friday said after the saffron party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi elections but did not name its chief ministerial candida...

India summons Pak official over abduction of girls from minority Hindu community in Sindh

India on Friday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over recent cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to minority Hindu community in that country, official sources said. As per r...

Need to raise standard of discussions in Parliament, state assemblies: LS speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said there is a need to raise the standard of discussions in Parliament and state assemblies to identify loopholes of proposed laws. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Seventh Commonwealth Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020