Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka to woo investors during World Economic Forum summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:52 IST
Karnataka to woo investors during World Economic Forum summit

The Karnataka government would call on industry leaders and business tycoons for investments during the World Economic Forum summit at Davos in Switzerland from January 21 to 24, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some central ministers and a few Chief Ministers would attend the event in which Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa would address the gathering, Shettar said.

Since business leaders from across the globe are attending the event, we will put up our stall there informing investors about the industrial policy and conducive atmosphere for investment in Karnataka," he said. There would be an opportunity to interact with captains of big industries, said Shettar adding that there would be a one-on-one meeting with the heads of at least 40 multinational firms, including Lockheed Martin, Lulu Group, Dassault Systems, HP, SAP, Mitsubishi, GE, Novo, Nordisk, Denso, Adani, P&G, Volvo and IKEA.

The summit would be utilised to invite business tycoons for the Global Investors Meet titled 'Invest Karnataka-2020' from November 3 to 5 in Bengaluru. Speaking about the new industrial policy of the state, Shettar said the draft was ready and has been sent to various departments for their suggestions.

Later, it would be brought before the cabinet for its nod, he said. Speaking about the tax system for industries, he said a policy decision has been taken how the taxation should be in those industrial states, which have been handed over (to the industries) and those which have not been handed over yet.

Many local bodies start taxing the industries once the industrial layout is developed but according to the regulations, unless the layout is handed over, taxes cannot be levied. It has led to many complications including legal ones, Shettar said. To resolve this, he said he would convene a meeting with the senior officials of Urban Development Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Large and Medium Industries Department to take a policy decision to formulate a uniform taxation system.

At present, the local bodies have two types of taxes on properties, either commercial or residential, but the industries dont fall under the two. So, we are going to adopt a medium-level tax system, said Shettar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to brighten chance of top-4 finish

Mumbai City gave their hopes of a top-four finish a big boost with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League clash here at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. Defensive mistakes cost Bengaluru dear and helped Mumbais cause a...

Karna govt has initiated procedures for banning outfits such

Karnataka government on Friday said steps had been initiated for legal action and banning organisations such as the Popular Front of India PFI which are allegedly involved in anti-social and terror related activities in the state. It has d...

Oldest image of Venice discovered dating back to 14th century

Rome, Jan 17 AFP A Renaissance historian has unearthed the oldest known image of Venice dating from the 14th century, showing how even then the city of canals gripped the imagination of visitors. Sandra Toffolo, a researcher at the Universi...

Anil Kapoor wishes Javed Akhtar on his 75th birthday

Bollywoods ever-young actor Anil Kapoor extended his warm wishes to legendary poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on his birthday on Friday. The actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt birthday post for Akhtar, saying that his wise words hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020