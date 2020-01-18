Arcesium announces strategic investment from JP Morgan

Arcesium, an investment management technology and professional services firm, has announced that JP Morgan has invested in their company. This investment serves to deepen Arcesium's strategic partnership with JP Morgan, including their Securities Services business, a provider of independent fund administration and comprehensive outsourcing solutions to alternative fund managers, asset managers, and asset owners. Terms of the investment were, however, not disclosed.

"We appreciate the additional vote of confidence demonstrated by this investment. JP Morgan has been an important client and partner to us for a number of years and we look forward to working together to bring joint solutions to market," said Arcesium's CEO Gaurav Suri. JP Morgan's Global Head of Securities Services, Teresa Heitsenrether said, "This investment and collaboration underscores JP Morgan's continued focus in the alternatives segment."

Since its launch in 2015, Arcesium has grown to support more than $150 billion in assets from a number of leading firms and has more than doubled its global headcount to over 850 staff across offices in New York City and Hyderabad. (ANI)

