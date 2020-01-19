Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trivitron Healthcare eyes over Rs 1,000-crore revenue in FY'22

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 11:32 IST
Trivitron Healthcare eyes over Rs 1,000-crore revenue in FY'22
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Domestic medical devices maker Trivitron Healthcare is looking to clock revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore in the fiscal year 2022 as it expands the number of manufacturing facilities and also eyes inorganic growth, a top company official has said. Trivitron Healthcare currently has nine manufacturing facilities across five locations -- Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ankara and Helsinki -- and is in the process of constructing the tenth facility in Patalganga in Maharashtra.

The company is expecting to close the current fiscal year with a revenue of around Rs 700 crore. "We are looking at a revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore for the fiscal year 2022. It will be achieved through organic and inorganic growth," Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and MD GSK Velu told PTI.

At present, 60 percent of the company's revenue come from India and 40 percent is international, he added. "Going forward, Africa is going to be one of the biggest areas of growth for the company. We are also looking at both the US and China as key markets for growth this year and plan to have some kind of manufacturing presence in both the countries in the current calender year," he added.

Manufacturing presence in the US and China would strengthen the company's presence in two of the most important markets globally, Velu said. Mostly, it would be through joint ventures with existing companies there, he said adding that the company already has a presence in these markets through trading infrastructure.

At present the company is mainly in-vitro diagnostics, imaging, intensive care, operation theatres, and renal dialysis segments, he added. "Out of these, in-vitro diagnostics and imaging contribute more than 85 percent of our total revenues currently," Velu said.

But going forward, the company is focusing on areas like radiation protection and newborn screening, he said and added that it is also investing in research and development in mass spectrometry and radiation shielding. "The company is focusing on manufacturing and at present, around 70 percent of our revenues are coming from manufacturing," Velu said.

The company also has plans to list in FY23, but it would depend on many factors, he said. On being asked about the state of medical devices sector in India, Velu said, as the sector is different from the pharma sector, it should have a separate regulator and a separate department of medical devices to promote the segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...

Man dies after falling off moving train

A 32-year-old man died after falling off a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The body was found on the railway track near Vijaypur on Saturday evening, the officials said.They said the deceased apparent...

Canucks handle Sharks, leap into Pacific lead

Tanner Pearson collected one goal and one assist, while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 17 saves as the host Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night and moved atop the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks, who have w...

DoT examining if Jan 23 legal deadline for AGR payment applies to non-telecom PSUs

The telecom department is examining the legal applicability of January 23 deadline for payment of over Rs 2.4 lakh crore statutory dues in the case of non-telecom PSUs which were not originally party to AGR matter in the Supreme Court, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020