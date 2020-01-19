Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha expects work on JSW steel proj to start soon after successful public hearing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:35 IST
Odisha expects work on JSW steel proj to start soon after successful public hearing

Odisha expects work on the proposed Rs 53,700-crore integrated steel project at Jagatsinghpur in Paradip by Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group to start soon following successful conclusion of a public hearing, a state official said on Sunday. The consent of local people to the 12 million tonne per annum steel project holds significance as South Korean steel gaint POSCO had to abandon its proposed Rs 52,000-crore steel project at the same site due to stiff opposition from the local people.

"JSW's hearing was conducted peacefully and successfully. That is a huge development. The integrated project has been passed unopposed with almost same investment that POSCO was looking ... that is a change ... We expect the work to start soon on Rs 53,700 crore JSW project Utkal Steel Limited project," IPICOL Managing Director Nitin B Jawale said. The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the state.

"The success of this public hearing paves way for the establishment of an Integrated steel plant of 12 MTPA capacity, 10 MTPA cement plant and a 900-megawatt captive power plant by the Sajjan Jindal-led group, on an area of 2,980 acre. An all-weather multi-cargo greenfield jetty with handling capacity of 52 MTPA is also part of the project," Jawale said. However, sources told PTI that JSW has not received the required 2,980 acres of land and th project will take time as formalities, including land handover, erection of boundary, will take time.

When contacted, JSW declined to comment sighting silent period. The company's financial results are slated for January 24. Jawale said conclusion of peaceful public hearing is a positive development for Odisha and "a major milestone in its industrialisation efforts" as the proposed steel plant is on the same site where the Korean steel giant POSCO’s project was envisaged and there was no opposition from the locals.

"The erstwhile opponents of the POSCO project have also welcomed the JSW project now, demanding an ideal rehabilitation and resettlement package from the state government. This development will also help dispel the prevailing misconceptions about this region and with a major port in the vicinity the Paradip in Odisha is poised for diversified industrial growth," he said. POSCO had entered into a pact with Odisha government in 2005 to set up more than Rs 50,000 crore steel unit but dropped the plan after facing stiff opposition from locals for more than a decade.

The official also claimed that Odisha recently toppled Maharashtra in attracting new investments in the first half of this fiscal and "cornered 18 per cent of virgin investments drawn by all states in the country." He said through progressive policy interventions called VISION 2030 , the state aims to do more than 50 per cent value addition to the metal produced in the state by the year 2030, by attracting and grounding downstream industries in metal sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Jyotiraditya Scindia terms Goyal's statement on Amazon 'unfortunate', expresses concern on economy, investment

Congress leader Jytoriaditya Scindia on Sunday expressed concerns over investment, economic growth rate, unemployment and inflation in the country. There is an urgent need to boost investment in the country and to work on the economic growt...

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebration...

Announce convergence of all corporate tax rates to 15 percent in Budget: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the Centre to converge multiple corporate tax rates to 15 percent by April 2023 without any exemptions and make the announcement in the upcoming Budget to facilitate investment decisions. The U...

NCB unearths nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers; seizes over 7L tablets

The NCB has unearthed an inter-state nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers with the seizure of over 7 lakh tablets and more than 1,400 injections and bottles of cough syrup, officials said on Sunday. Three people have been arrested as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020