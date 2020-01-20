Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO reform, trade deals with UK to be focus of David Parker’s visit

David Parker leaves on Tuesday for a series of meetings in the UK and Switzerland that aim to advance New Zealand’s bilateral and multilateral trade agenda.

WTO reform, trade deals with UK to be focus of David Parker’s visit
From 22-24 January David Parker will represent the Government at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Image Credit: Wikimedia

World Trade Organisation reform, agricultural trade and a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom will be the focus of Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker's visit to Europe this week.

David Parker leaves on Tuesday for a series of meetings in the UK and Switzerland that aim to advance New Zealand's bilateral and multilateral trade agenda.

On January 22 he will meet his British counterpart, UK Secretary for Trade Liz Truss in London.

"The UK is one of New Zealand's closest friends and I welcome the opportunity to discuss this new chapter in our relationship at such an important point in the UK's history," he said.

"Our Government is pursuing an active trade agenda, and we are confident the UK is a partner with whom we can negotiate an ambitious agreement at an early stage following the UK's exit from the EU."

From 22-24 January David Parker will represent the Government at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The WEF is an opportunity for business, political and civil society leaders to meet and discuss some of the world's most pressing economic challenges. David Parker will participate as a panelist on Trade, Environment, and Global Value Chains.

On the margins of the WEF, he will hold bilateral meetings with trade counterparts, attend a Swiss-hosted WTO mini-ministerial, a "Cairns Group" meeting of nations advocating for greater agricultural trade liberalization, and a Canada-hosted "Ottawa Group" session on WTO reform.

"These engagements are critical as WTO members prepare for the next WTO Ministerial Conference in Kazakhstan in June.

"We need to promote New Zealand's position on fisheries and fossil fuel subsidies, the appellate body impasse, agriculture and efforts to promote a more inclusive and sustainable trade agenda," David Parker said.

"With the effectiveness of the WTO under threat, we must ensure the multilateral trading system is revitalized and can continue to effectively underpin global growth, helping to create jobs and alleviate poverty."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Spending on education skewed towards wealthier households: UNICEF report

A new report from the UN childrens fund, UNICEF, shows that a third of adolescent girls from the poorest households have never been to school, and spending on education is heavily skewed towards wealthier households.The study, Addressing th...

UPDATE 1-Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses

Australia on Monday boosted emergency grants and loans for small businesses hit by bushfires that have ravaged the country during the peak tourist season, as firefighters used cooler weather to prepare for a return of hazardous fire conditi...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1308 QUERREY DOWNS CORIC, BERRETTINI OFF THE MARKUnseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric of ...

Report: Texans fire senior VP Olsen

The Houston Texans fired senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen on Sunday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. Olsen spent the past 13 years with the Texans and managed the teams salary cap as part of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020