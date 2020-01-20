Left Menu
ED arrests NRI businessman Thampi in case against Robert Vadra, Bhandari

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-01-2020 15:33 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 15:33 IST
The ED has arrested NRI businessman C C Thampi in connection with its money laundering probe against Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for acquisition of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said on Monday. Thampi is stated to be "controlling" a Dubai-based company Sky Light. In 2009, Bhandari's firm Santech FZE purchased a London asset from a private company, which was acquired by Sky Light.

Vadra is alleged to have acquired this London-based asset, and few purported emails between him and Bhandari, regarding renovation of this flat, are part of the evidence in the case. The agency claims Thampi met Vadra through an aide of his mother-in-law and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while the latter reportedly told the Enforcement Directorate that he only met him on board an Emirates flight some years ago.

Thampi, during his earlier grilling session with the ED, claimed that Vadra had stayed at the Bryanston Square property in London. Vadra, in his statement made to the agency, denied Thampi's claim. The agency arrested Thampi on Friday under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was summoned in the case, they said.

It is understood that his arrest and subsequent custodial grilling will unravel the "missing links" in the case where the ED has charged Vadra of acquiring illegal assets abroad in coordination with Bhandari. Thampi has been charged by the agency in the past in an alleged illegal hawala dealings and land purchase case in the country in 2017, in alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act  (FEMA).

It had also issued a FEMA show-cause notice to Thampi for alleged violation of foreign exchange laws to the tune of over Rs 1,000 crore in the purchase of vast tracts of land in Kerala. The firms that are being investigated by the ED, as part of the two FEMA show-cause notices issued against him, include Holiday City Centre Private Limited, Holiday Properties Private Limited and Holiday Bekal Resorts Private Limited.

Agency sources had said the NRI businessman is also under the scanner for his reported dealings with some politicians and bureaucrats. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency earlier told a court that it had received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses -- one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties. Vadra had consistently denied these charges and has said he will cooperate in the probe.

He had said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.PTI NES CK

