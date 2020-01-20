Agri policy aimed at increasing income, use of tech unveiled

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday unveiled the Odisha Agriculture Policy -- 'Samridhi', aimed at increasing farmers' income and enhance the use of technology in farming. The new policy was unveiled at the five-day Krishi Odisha, 2020 conclave here.

"My government is dedicatedly working for the upliftment of farmers. My aim is to further enhance farmers' income under the new agriculture policy," the chief minister said. "The KALIA scheme has given dignity to farmers. I want them to make extensive use of technology and become partners and the face of development," Patnaik said.

Agriculture and farmers' empowerment secretary Sourav Garg said the new policy focuses on three things -- an increase in income, crop diversification and use of technology. Providing market linkage to farmers is certainly one of the major focus of the new policy, he said.

The new policy has a provision to cultivate other cash crops instead of paddy, which is the traditional crop in the state, Garg said. "The farmers can go for onion, potato, cotton, and other crops in order to earn more," he said.

Agriculture and farmers' empowerment minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said Odisha has already become the third-largest contributor to the country's public distribution system (PDS) pool and has won the Krishi Karman Award for six consecutive times for food grain production. Farmers' income in the state has increased by 7 percent as compared to 2002-2003, he said, adding that the use of technology can further enhance their economic condition.

The minister said the state government is now focussing more on the cultivation of millets in 70 blocks of 14 districts and dedicated markets for procurement of millets have been set up for the first time. Over 100 organizations from across the country have participated in the conclave, which will continue till January 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.