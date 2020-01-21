Left Menu
Development News Edition

QT Wellington introduces new Hotel Manager Ian Charlton

No stranger to QT’s signature quirky luxury, Charlton hails from QT Gold Coast where he most recently held the position of Executive Assistant Manager.

QT Wellington introduces new Hotel Manager Ian Charlton
Charlton is passionate about driving a culture of inclusiveness and accountability and looks forward to empowering the next generation of leaders at QT Wellington. Image Credit: Pixabay

QT Wellington introduces a new Hotel Manager, Ian Charlton, who commenced his responsibility for the overall operation of the capital's design-led hotel on 13 January 2020. With over ten years' experience in Australia and the United States, Charlton brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at QT Wellington.

No stranger to QT's signature quirky luxury, Charlton hails from QT Gold Coast where he most recently held the position of Executive Assistant Manager. Originally from the United States, he studied Resort Lodging and Management at California State University before starting his career in hospitality.

After moving to Australia in 2012, Charlton held a range of senior management positions with Mantra Group, gaining significant experience across food & beverage, holiday letting and conference & events at resort properties. Before joining QT in 2018, he served Accor as the General Manager of Mantra on Edward in Brisbane. Highly regarded in the industry, Charlton has been recognized as a finalist in the Hotel Management Magazine Awards, in the Rising Star category in 2017 and Front Office Associate category in 2018.

Of his new role, Charlton said, "I am incredibly excited to join the passionate QT Wellington team and am truly looking forward to the challenge ahead. Wellington is a city full of culture and creativity and I couldn't be more thrilled to spearhead QT as the ultimate city hub."

Charlton is passionate about driving a culture of inclusiveness and accountability and looks forward to empowering the next generation of leaders at QT Wellington. He'll continue to lead a keen focus on customer service, drawing from the creativity and playfulness at the heart of the QT's ethos.

Simon White, General Manager Operations New Zealand – EVENT Hotels & Resorts said, "We're delighted to welcome Ian to the Wellington team. He lives and breathes the QT brand, so he'll be able to jump right in with quintessential QT flair. Ian's strong operations background demonstrates his grasp on both revenue growth and caretaking. He will be an indispensable asset as QT Wellington continues to make its mark as the premier hotel and home to award-winning restaurants in the capital."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Hope representation becomes the norm: Constance Wu

Actor Constance Wu hopes her series Fresh of the Boat, which is the first primetime show featuring an Asian family, contributes in making the entertainment industry more welcoming towards the stories and talent of people from across the glo...

Tendulkar, Walsh to coach Ponting XI, Warne XI in bushfire fundraiser match

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. The match, scheduled on February 8, will be played to raise funds and all ma...

China coronavirus claims 4th victim as more screenings added

A fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said Tuesday, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. The increased control measur...

Irrawaddy Dolphins sighted in new areas of Chilika lake

A large number of endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins were sighted in new areas of the Chilika lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in the country, officials said. The total dolphins sighted during the annual census on Sunday was 146, said Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020