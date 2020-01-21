French energy workers cut power to Rungis food market - union

French energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform on Tuesday cut power to Rungis international food market and the surrounding area, the hard-left CGT union's energy branch said.

"The power source to Rungis is cut this morning," the local CGT energy branch wrote on Facebook.

The power outage also halted services on the Orlyval rail shuttle serving Orly airport, the French capital's second-busiest air hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

