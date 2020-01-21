Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Confers Pravin Daryani With 'Champions of Change 2019' Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 13:53 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee Confers Pravin Daryani With 'Champions of Change 2019' Award
File photo Image Credit: Facebook /@PravinDaryani

Pravin Daryani, CMD of A&A Business Consulting, was conferred with the prestigious 'Champions of Change 2019' award in an event organized at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday.

Mr. Daryani received the award from the honorable former President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, in the Social Welfare category.

The prestigious awardees are chosen through a stringent process of selection by the Jury, K. G. Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India. The Champions of Change Award acts as a platform to honor and recognize those who strive for the betterment of their countrymen. Shri Hemant Soren, (Chief Minister of Jharkhand), Shri Manish Sisodia (Dy Chief Minister of Delhi) and Shri Acharya Balakrishnan (CEO of Patanjali) also received the award this year.

Mr. Daryani is being recognized for his efforts towards developing the SME sector in India. Through his consulting company A&A, he has helped more than 10,000 SMEs achieve organized growth. He has further been instrumental in empowering Indian SME entrepreneurs with vital business skills to realize the success they seek.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Daryani said, "I am humbled by this recognition by the Government. It only validates the fact that we are contributing to this country's growth by being a support system to SMEs, who are the backbone of the country's economy. Based on our 10 plus years of serving the SME sector, we realized that given the right guidance, SMEs can contribute more towards the country's GDP and push India closer to its dream of becoming the $5 trillion economies. The only thing they need is a solid support system. We want to be that support."

The next decade and beyond will belong to the SMEs and their contributions to the India story. A&A wants to be one of the reasons how they will arrive there.

The other awardees this year include Ms. Shilpa Shetty, Mr. Raj Kundra, Suresh Oberoi, Geeta Koda, and Allu Arvind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1917 FRENCHMAN TSONGA RETIRES WITH INJURYFrances Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 runner-up, was forced to retire from...

Denied ticket for Delhi polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, Today, Im sad and Im giving my resignation lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020