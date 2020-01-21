Former President Pranab Mukherjee Confers Pravin Daryani With 'Champions of Change 2019' Award

Pravin Daryani, CMD of A&A Business Consulting, was conferred with the prestigious 'Champions of Change 2019' award in an event organized at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday.

Mr. Daryani received the award from the honorable former President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, in the Social Welfare category.

The prestigious awardees are chosen through a stringent process of selection by the Jury, K. G. Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India. The Champions of Change Award acts as a platform to honor and recognize those who strive for the betterment of their countrymen. Shri Hemant Soren, (Chief Minister of Jharkhand), Shri Manish Sisodia (Dy Chief Minister of Delhi) and Shri Acharya Balakrishnan (CEO of Patanjali) also received the award this year.

Mr. Daryani is being recognized for his efforts towards developing the SME sector in India. Through his consulting company A&A, he has helped more than 10,000 SMEs achieve organized growth. He has further been instrumental in empowering Indian SME entrepreneurs with vital business skills to realize the success they seek.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Daryani said, "I am humbled by this recognition by the Government. It only validates the fact that we are contributing to this country's growth by being a support system to SMEs, who are the backbone of the country's economy. Based on our 10 plus years of serving the SME sector, we realized that given the right guidance, SMEs can contribute more towards the country's GDP and push India closer to its dream of becoming the $5 trillion economies. The only thing they need is a solid support system. We want to be that support."

The next decade and beyond will belong to the SMEs and their contributions to the India story. A&A wants to be one of the reasons how they will arrive there.

The other awardees this year include Ms. Shilpa Shetty, Mr. Raj Kundra, Suresh Oberoi, Geeta Koda, and Allu Arvind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.