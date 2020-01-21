Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China virus fear slams European shares

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:55 IST
UPDATE 1-China virus fear slams European shares
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares were on pace for their sharpest decline in three weeks on Tuesday, as mounting concerns over a new coronavirus outbreak originating in China sparked a rush to safe-haven bets.

The increased threat of infection, as millions travel for the Lunar New Year holidays, reminded investors of the economic fallout from the SARS crisis in 2003 that killed nearly 800 people. Long-haul flight operators Air France, Lufthansa, and British Airways-owner IAG slipped about 2%, while China-exposed luxury goods makers including LVMH, Kering, Hermes and Burberry were also among the biggest laggards.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.7% with all major sub-sectors in negative territory. "The coronavirus outbreak can cause a massive demand shock, particularly to the consumption of services, especially travel," said Stephen Innes, a market strategist at AxiCorp.

"Having this outbreak occur in an environment of an already subdued global economy due to the U.S.-China trade war, investor sentiment and reactions are perhaps getting magnified when being viewed through the trade war lens." The STOXX 600 index had risen about 2% this month until Monday, touching a record high last week as easing U.S.-China trade tensions and improving economic indicators raised hopes of faster global growth.

Offering some relief to investors, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a "great discussion" with U.S. President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs. In a data-heavy week, markets will turn to a closely-watched German investors morale survey, due at 1130 GMT, for clues on the health of Europe's biggest economy.

European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde's comments at the central bank's first policy meeting for the year on Thursday, as well as euro zone's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) data on Friday, will also be in focus this week. A top IMF official on Monday said global growth appears to have bottomed out, but there was no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks make the outlook uncertain.

Bank stocks slipped about 1.2% as Switzerland's largest bank UBS Group AG cut its profitability targets. Bucking the trend was German fashion house Hugo Boss, which gained 3% after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth.

British low-cost airline EasyJet also gained 5.5%, after the company said it expects its first-half performance to improve from last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Remember moral obligation to care for one another: Pope's message at WEF

In a message to the world community here at World Economic Forum, Pope Francis on Tuesday said everyone must remember they are members of one human family and have a moral obligation to care for one another. Ghanian cardinal Peter Kodwo App...

South African Airways cancels some flights to Munich to save cash

South African Airways said on Tuesday that it had canceled some domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town and Johannesburg and Durban, and some international flights from Johannesburg to Munich, to save cash. The state airline is ...

Tennis-Halep digs deep to win tense first round match at Australian Open

Simona Halep overcame a poor start and a fiery opponent at the Australian Open to prevail 7-65 6-1 over big-hitting American Jennifer Brady in their first-round encounter on Tuesday. The Romanian fourth seed was broken in the very first gam...

Iranian MP says Iran would be protected if it had nuclear arms - ISNA

Iran would be protected from threats if it had nuclear weapons, Iranian lawmaker told parliament on Tuesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, adding that Iran should build missiles with unconventional warheads. If we had nuc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020