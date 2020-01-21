Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes to launch AMG GT 63 S, showcase A-Class limousine at Auto Expo

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:04 IST
Mercedes to launch AMG GT 63 S, showcase A-Class limousine at Auto Expo

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said it will launch AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4 door Coupe in the Auto Expo next month. Besides, the company will unveil all-new A-Class limousine, showcase the new GLA and EQC Edition 1886 during the biennial show.

"Participation in Auto Expo reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers who want to associate with a winning and fundamentally strong brand," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement. The brand showcase planned by the company will not only fascinate its customers and enthusiasts, it will also send a strong message of excitement and positive sentiment, he added.

"As leaders in the luxury car industry, our investments at the Auto Expo firmly reiterate Mercedes-Benz's confidence in the long-term prospect of the luxury car market and the bullishness of its customers; it also underline our responsibility to drive the industry and provide a positive stimulus to the market," Schwenk noted. The 15th edition of India's biennial flagship automobile show, Auto Expo, will be held from February 5-12 with many Chinese companies set to make their debut.

While the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors will continue to make their presence felt, notable absentees from the expo will be Honda, BMW and Ford, among others. Audi, Lexus, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover are also reportedly not participating in the Auto Expo 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trade truce lifts German investor morale to highest since 2015

A truce in the U.S.-China trade dispute has left German investors at their most optimistic since mid-2015, a leading survey showed, but its compiler cautioned that the growth outlook for Europes dominant economy remains subdued.Economic sen...

RBI starts making public minutes of its board meetings

The RBI has started making public minutes of its board meetings as part of its exercise to enhance transparency regarding its functioning and also to obviate the need of asking for such details under the Right to Information Act RTI Act, th...

Out of 50 aircraft to join our fleet in next 3 yrs, some A320neo family planes will have just economy class seats

Out of 50 aircraft to join our fleet in the next 3 yrs, some A320neo family planes will have just economy class seats....

Identify and counsel children participating in Shaheen Bagh protests: NCPCR

The apex child rights body has asked authorities to identify and arrange counselling for children seen at protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh here. In a letter to the District Magistrate of South East Delhi, the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020