Genesys changing name of flagship software as a service offering

Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact centre platform, helps organisations provide better experiences to their customers and employees.

Genesys® (bit.ly/2NJBqD6), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience (bit.ly/3axpLRC) and contact centre solutions (bit.ly/2tCLR4K), announces it is changing the name of its flagship software as a service (SaaS) offering, PureCloud®, to Genesys Cloud™. This shift reflects the evolution of the company and marks the launch of Experience as a ServiceSM powered by Genesys Cloud, which enables organisations to achieve true personalization at scale. Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact centre platform, helps organisations provide better experiences to their customers and employees.

"Through Genesys Cloud (bit.ly/3azNHUP), we're delivering Experience as a Service to make it easier for organisations to foster customer trust and loyalty. This starts by helping them know their customers as individuals, not profiles or segments, and leading with empathy throughout every connected moment," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer of Genesys. "When businesses can provide distinctive experiences tailored for each customer, they're achieving the level of personalization today's consumers are looking for – and that's what we enable with Genesys Cloud."

The solution for any organization

Last year alone, nearly 500 new customers across the globe selected Genesys Cloud, including Banco Inter, Concord Servicing Corporation, eFinancial, Ethiopian Airlines, Medicard Philippines, Inc., Paycor, SITA, and TechStyle. The company also announced it closed more than 1,000 deals with existing customers in 2019, helping them to further modernize the service they deliver through Genesys Cloud. Deployments range in size from 20 to 20,000 seats with nearly 90 percent of organisations fully implemented in just 90 days.

"As the fastest growing digital bank in Brazil, we chose Genesys Cloud because we needed a cloud-based omnichannel customer experience platform that could keep up with our accelerated growth strategy," said João Marcus dos Santos, customer care IT leader of Banco Inter. "Genesys Cloud allows us to use a single solution to engage with our customers on every channel and provides the flexibility we need for our company's rapid evolution, enabling us to add innovative and disruptive solutions quickly."

New pricing gives businesses ultimate agility To make it even simpler for organisations to adopt Genesys Cloud, the company is rolling out new usage-based pricing. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, customers have the flexibility to pay only for the hours they want and add as many users as required. In addition, customers can also make changes to their subscription bundles, such as increasing hours and adding digital channels or workforce engagement management seats. This gives customers unmatched versatility to tailor their subscriptions to meet evolving business requirements.

"After a nearly 30-year legacy of providing leading on-premises contact centre solutions, Genesys has successfully pivoted to the cloud – a feat many premises providers have tried but few have succeeded in making," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, McGee-Smith Analytics. "Genesys Cloud gives businesses the best of both worlds: one of the industry's most powerful cloud platforms enabling rapid innovation and scalability, coupled with the knowledge and expertise of an industry pioneer. This winning combination enables even the most complex organisations to provide a differentiated experience to each customer, every time."

The platform for rapid innovation

Easily and cost-effectively customizable, Genesys Cloud is an innovative development platform that allows organisations to address the unique needs of their customers and industry. With its robust feature set, open APIs and 100% microservices-based architecture, the platform was built for developers by developers. In fact, last year alone, 60% of the platform's 7 billion and growing monthly API calls originated from customers and partners. In addition, organisations have even more opportunities to make Genesys Cloud their own by leveraging applications, integrations, and services from the Genesys AppFoundry® (bit.ly/2TKjex2), the fastest-growing dedicated customer experience marketplace in the industry.

The company also announced it is delivering all-new innovations exclusively via the Genesys Cloud platform. This makes it easy for any Genesys customer – whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid – to consume new capabilities, including artificial intelligence, digital, predictive analytics and more, regardless of the Genesys product they use.

(With Inputs from APO)

