Left Menu

Political Skit Sparks Controversy in Delhi: AAP Leaders Accused of Offending Religious Sentiments

AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmad Khan face allegations of offending Christian religious sentiments through a skit. Delhi minister Ravindra Indraj condemned the act as politically desperate, emphasizing that faith should not be mocked. Bhardwaj dismissed accusations as a BJP intimidation tactic over pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:41 IST
Political Skit Sparks Controversy in Delhi: AAP Leaders Accused of Offending Religious Sentiments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political controversy, three AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, are embroiled in allegations of offending the religious sentiments of Christians through a skit.

Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj criticized the act as a sign of political desperation, asserting that faith must not be trivialized for political purposes.

Bhardwaj dismissed the accusations, labeling them as a BJP intimidation move amid broader pollution discussions, suggesting political maneuvering rather than genuine grievance.

TRENDING

1
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster

Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster

 Global
3
International Airport Drug Bust Uncovers Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics

International Airport Drug Bust Uncovers Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics

 India
4
Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025