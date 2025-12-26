Political Skit Sparks Controversy in Delhi: AAP Leaders Accused of Offending Religious Sentiments

In a recent political controversy, three AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, are embroiled in allegations of offending the religious sentiments of Christians through a skit.

Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj criticized the act as a sign of political desperation, asserting that faith must not be trivialized for political purposes.

Bhardwaj dismissed the accusations, labeling them as a BJP intimidation move amid broader pollution discussions, suggesting political maneuvering rather than genuine grievance.