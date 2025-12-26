Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Ex-PM Deve Gowda Urges Action Against Church Attacks

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda condemns attacks on churches, demanding stringent action against perpetrators. Praising Prime Minister Modi for attending a Christmas service, Gowda emphasizes India's religious inclusivity and stresses the importance of unity across communities regardless of regional political governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda strongly condemned the attacks on churches, demanding strict measures against those responsible.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending a Christmas service in Delhi, highlighting Modi's gesture as a sign of respect towards Christianity and India's diverse religious landscape.

Gowda, known for his candid views, expressed his dismay at the incidents, irrespective of the states they occur in, urging comprehensive action. He emphasized the importance of unity and inclusiveness across all religious communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

