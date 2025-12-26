Unity in Diversity: Ex-PM Deve Gowda Urges Action Against Church Attacks

In a recent statement, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda strongly condemned the attacks on churches, demanding strict measures against those responsible.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending a Christmas service in Delhi, highlighting Modi's gesture as a sign of respect towards Christianity and India's diverse religious landscape.

Gowda, known for his candid views, expressed his dismay at the incidents, irrespective of the states they occur in, urging comprehensive action. He emphasized the importance of unity and inclusiveness across all religious communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)