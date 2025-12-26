Left Menu

Wildlife Encounters in Uttarakhand: A Day of Predators and Prey

A leopard attack claimed the life of a woman in Nainital, Uttarakhand, while another woman was injured by a bear in Rudraprayag. Both incidents spotlight the dangers local villagers face from wildlife. In Nainital, efforts to fend off the leopard failed, tragically resulting in a fatality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:42 IST
Wildlife Encounters in Uttarakhand: A Day of Predators and Prey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal leopard attack in Nainital district of Uttarakhand resulted in the death of Hema Devi, 35, on Friday. Devi was gathering fodder for her cattle when ambushed by the leopard, which dragged her into the forest despite her attempts to defend herself by shouting and throwing stones.

Efforts by her brother-in-law and villagers to save her were unsuccessful. Her body was later recovered after a search. The incident has raised alarms about human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

In a separate incident in Rudraprayag's Ukhimath area, a woman named Rachna Devi was severely injured by a bear attack while collecting grass. She was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment, and authorities have promised to set up traps to capture the bear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

 India
2
Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical

Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical

 India
3
Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Police Crack Down on Imran Khan Supporters

Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Police Crack Down on Imran Khan Supporters

 Pakistan
4
Salah's Crucial Penalty Sends Egypt to AFCON Knockouts

Salah's Crucial Penalty Sends Egypt to AFCON Knockouts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025