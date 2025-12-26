Wildlife Encounters in Uttarakhand: A Day of Predators and Prey

A fatal leopard attack in Nainital district of Uttarakhand resulted in the death of Hema Devi, 35, on Friday. Devi was gathering fodder for her cattle when ambushed by the leopard, which dragged her into the forest despite her attempts to defend herself by shouting and throwing stones.

Efforts by her brother-in-law and villagers to save her were unsuccessful. Her body was later recovered after a search. The incident has raised alarms about human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

In a separate incident in Rudraprayag's Ukhimath area, a woman named Rachna Devi was severely injured by a bear attack while collecting grass. She was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment, and authorities have promised to set up traps to capture the bear.

(With inputs from agencies.)