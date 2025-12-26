Amit Shah Hails Groundbreaking Investigations into Pahalgam and Delhi Blast Cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday praised the comprehensive investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack and the Delhi blast cases, describing them as exemplary efforts in policing. These cases, he asserted, are not mere instances of routine policing but showcase meticulous investigative work by the authorities.

Shah lauded the security forces for effectively neutralizing the terrorists involved in the Baisaran Valley attack, thwarting their intent to disrupt the emerging development and tourism spurt in Kashmir. He emphasized the global ramifications of these investigations, asserting that they put Pakistan's conduct under scrutiny on international platforms.

At a two-day Anti-Terror Conference organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shah stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between national agencies and state police, urging the formation of 'Team India' for bolstering national security in the face of evolving technological threats.