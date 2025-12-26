Left Menu

Amit Shah Hails Groundbreaking Investigations into Pahalgam and Delhi Blast Cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack and Delhi blast cases, emphasizing their extraordinary nature. He praised the security forces for neutralizing the threat in Kashmir and highlighted the investigations' impact on global platforms, urging cooperation for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:45 IST
Amit Shah Hails Groundbreaking Investigations into Pahalgam and Delhi Blast Cases
investigation
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday praised the comprehensive investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack and the Delhi blast cases, describing them as exemplary efforts in policing. These cases, he asserted, are not mere instances of routine policing but showcase meticulous investigative work by the authorities.

Shah lauded the security forces for effectively neutralizing the terrorists involved in the Baisaran Valley attack, thwarting their intent to disrupt the emerging development and tourism spurt in Kashmir. He emphasized the global ramifications of these investigations, asserting that they put Pakistan's conduct under scrutiny on international platforms.

At a two-day Anti-Terror Conference organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shah stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between national agencies and state police, urging the formation of 'Team India' for bolstering national security in the face of evolving technological threats.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025