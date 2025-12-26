Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Political Turmoil and Minority Attacks in Bangladesh

Protests continue against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari threatens to escalate actions if assaults persist. Violence in Bangladesh, triggered by the political upheaval, has led to panic and resentment among the Hindu community, prompting diplomatic discussions and legal actions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests against the recent attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh continue to mount, particularly outside the country's Deputy High Commission. On Friday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari issued a stern warning, threatening to bring five lakh Gangasagar pilgrims to the premises unless immediate actions are taken to halt these assaults.

Adhikari, the opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, confronted senior diplomats during a meeting as part of a five-member delegation, claiming that their responses were insufficient. The unrest, escalating since December 18, resulted in numerous violent incidents, including riots and assaults on minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have responded to the heightened tensions, granting bail to activists protesting the violence. The ongoing discord underscores a period of significant political instability in Bangladesh, marked by the volatile aftermath of a July uprising and the targeting of various minority groups.

