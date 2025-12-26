Rising Tensions: Political Turmoil and Minority Attacks in Bangladesh

Protests against the recent attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh continue to mount, particularly outside the country's Deputy High Commission. On Friday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari issued a stern warning, threatening to bring five lakh Gangasagar pilgrims to the premises unless immediate actions are taken to halt these assaults.

Adhikari, the opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, confronted senior diplomats during a meeting as part of a five-member delegation, claiming that their responses were insufficient. The unrest, escalating since December 18, resulted in numerous violent incidents, including riots and assaults on minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have responded to the heightened tensions, granting bail to activists protesting the violence. The ongoing discord underscores a period of significant political instability in Bangladesh, marked by the volatile aftermath of a July uprising and the targeting of various minority groups.