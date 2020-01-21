Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defsys Solutions Named Best SEZ MSME in Engineering Category at EPCES Export Awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:04 IST
Defsys Solutions Named Best SEZ MSME in Engineering Category at EPCES Export Awards

Award presented by Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs, Noida SEZ set up by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Defsys Solutions, Gurgaon announces that it has been named the Best SEZ MSME in the Engineering Category at the EPCES Export Awards, held by Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs. The EPCES Export award, hailed as a prestigious award in the industry is a coveted prize bestowed by the Export Promotion Council, a leading national organization honouring excellence in Exports.

Defsys Solutions was presented the award by the zonal development commissioner of Noida, Dr. L.B Singhal at the Lalit Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi. The event was graced by industry veterans and leading players in the export segment and was organized by the members of the Regional Governing Council - NSEZ.

According to Executive Director of Defsys Mr. Samar Bhargava, “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the Defsys family and we are proud of this momentous achievement. We aim to take the company to even greater heights in the coming years and are thrilled to have received this award which honours our expertise in the industry.”

The Council, which has been set up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry of the Indian Government, is comprised of industry experts and provides financial assistance to EOUs/SEZ units through Market Development Assistance (MDA) for export promotion activities abroad. It plays a vital role in taking up issues affecting EOUs/SEZs with various Ministries like Commerce, Finance, CBEC, CBDT, RBI, State Governments etc, organizes trade fairs in India & abroad, and informs members about the latest development and changes in the national and international trade scenario.

Defsys Solutions Private Limited (Defsys), established in 2007, is a leading Indian Defence Integrated Systems company committed to providing a total solution from concept to realization, with high quality and reliable products. Defsys is a Private Indian Entity and one of the fastest growing Defence MSMEs in the country, clocking an order book of over INR 2000 Crores. With over 180 employees across four locations with group businesses including civil Aviation MRO & Technical Services, Defsys has successfully executed a large number of defence projects for global defence OEMs and Indian Defence and Aerospace customers like Indian Army, Indian Air force, HAL, DRDO and other DPSUs.

Image: Mr. Samar Bhargava - Executive Director - Defsys Solutions

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch farm dad 'beat bad spirits out of kids'

The Hague, Jan 21 AFP A Dutchman isolated six of his children in a remote farmhouse from birth and beat them to drive out bad spirits from the outside world, prosecutors told a court on Tuesday. Gerrit Jan van D., 67, subjected the youngste...

Birth certificates says two UP kids are over 100 years old, court orders action

Two-year-old Sanket may not look it but he is 102-year-old, according to his birth certificate. Shubh 4 is 104. A Bareilly court recently ordered police to lodge a case against a village development officer and a village head who allegedly ...

C'garh: Explosive material seized from SUV; two held

A huge cache of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, was seized on Tuesday from an SUV in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district and two persons arrested, a police official said. The consignment of explosives was being transported from...

DAVOS-Trump touts U.S. economic might, dismisses climate 'pessimism' as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos on Tuesday to tout the success of the U.S. economy and urge corporate titans and global policymakers to invest even more in America....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020