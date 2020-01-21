Left Menu
Expecting support measures in Budget to push leather exports: CLE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:21 IST
The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) on Tuesday said it expects the government to announce support measures in the forthcoming Budget to push exports of the labour-intensive sector. "With a huge and growing global market, we see very good opportunities for growth this year. We expect additional support measures for the sector in the upcoming Budget for 2020-21 and also in the foreign trade policy which will further catalyse our growth," CLE Chairman Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna said.

Exports of leather and leather products have declined 7.55 per cent to USD 3.6 billion during April-December this fiscal. It was USD 5.7 billion in 2018-19. He said as the non-leather footwear has a huge potential for export growth, the council has suggested the government to provide duty exemption on imports of raw materials.

Citing a data published by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI &S), he said leather footwear constitutes about 39 per cent in value terms in global import of footwear and 14 per cent in volume terms in the global export. He said the council has planned a series of events to attract global buyers.

"The 35th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) will be held at Chennai from January 31 - February 3. It will display entire range of products relating to leather industry from raw material to finished products besides machinery, chemicals, and components," he added. Ahmed said this fair serves as a platform for not only sourcing but also understanding the latest trends in technologies.

Over 300 domestic and 150 overseas companies will be participating in this fair. The council is also organizing Designers Fair from February 1-3 in Chennai, where 10 countries are participating.

"This fair provides a platform to Indian manufacturers and exporters to meet the popular overseas and Indian designers not only to procure the latest designs but also enter into long term business tie-ups in design development," he said. Further, the third Raw Material Sourcing Meet in Chennai on February 1 will witness one-on-one meetings between Indian companies and more than 25 overseas suppliers of leathers.

He added that the council members will be participating in several global events including Mipel Fair in Milan, Poznan Fashion Fair in Poland, and Asia Pacific Leather Fair and Fashion Access in Hong Kong.

