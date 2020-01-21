Left Menu
Development News Edition

China coronavirus: Thermal screening of passengers flying in from China at 7 airports

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:25 IST
China coronavirus: Thermal screening of passengers flying in from China at 7 airports
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed seven airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata to make arrangements for the screening of passengers arriving from China in the wake of the outbreak of an infection caused by a new strain of virus there. Airlines flying in from any airport in China including Hong Kong have been asked to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers with a history of fever and cough and travel to Wuhan city in the past 14 days to self-declare at the port of arrival in order to facilitate early isolation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

This is in continuation of the travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the threat of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province of China asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting the country. As part of an action plan by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), airline staff will also guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms, before disembarking, to be checked by staff on arrival.

"The MoCA has directed for all logistics support and arrangements to be made immediately with regard to screening of passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong at the identified airports -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin apart from three airports at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata identified earlier," the statement said. The action-plan includes the thermal screening of passengers to be undertaken, it said. Thermal cameras will be installed at the pre-immigration area of the seven identified airports and airline staff will bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check.

The coronavirus (CoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed four people in China is a novel strain not seen before. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain, which has infected more than 300 people since the outbreak in Wuhan in December, include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

In more severe cases, an infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. Airports have also been asked to display signages at strategic locations of the seven identified airports for screening.

Also, if an ill passenger or crew member is confirmed as a probable case of nCoV, public health authorities should be notified about the contacts using the passenger locator form, the statement said. The MoCA has called for immediate implementation of the action plan and strict adherence by identified airports and all airlines concerned.

According to the alert issued by the MoCA, all travelers who have visited China, particularly through Wuhan during the past 14 days and show symptoms of acute onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath should report to the airport health unit. "For other travelers (those without any symptoms), who have visited the affected city and do not have any symptoms on arrival, but develop above-mentioned symptoms within 28 days of arrival in India, should visit nearest hospital facility and report to the state/district health authorities and concerned airport health officer," the alert read.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has sought from the Ministry of External Affairs details of those who have applied for an Indian visa since December 31 so that they can be counseled. The MEA has also been requested to disseminate travel advisory to Indian embassies in China and adjoining countries in local languages for wider circulation and passenger information, the health ministry said in a statement.

The Union health secretary has also written to states and Union Territories to review their preparedness, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in the area of surveillance, laboratory support and in particular, hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of patients with severe respiratory illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources

New York, Jan 21 AFP Following months of delay, Boeing plans the first flight for its new long-range 777X on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.The date for the first flight, a key step before Boeing seeks fed...

Trump, EU commission chief discuss 'trade deal' in Davos

Davos, Jan 21 AFP US President Donald Trump said at a meeting Tuesday in Davos with new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that they were discussing a trade deal. Trump, accompanied by top economic advisors including Wilbur Ross a...

DAVOS-Trump touts U.S. economy, dismisses climate 'prophets of doom' as Greta looks on

U.S. President Donald Trump touted the success of the U.S. economy in Davos on Tuesday, dismissing perennial prophets of doom on climate change to an audience that included Greta Thunberg. With his impeachment trial set to begin in Washingt...

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020