Innovative tech can play key role in bridging economic inequalities: Mandaviya

Innovative technologies and solutions can play key role in bridging economic inequalities, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said on Tuesday. Shipping and Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Mandaviya is on a four-day official visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

"Health needs to be accessible for all and innovative technologies and solutions can play a key role, including in bridging economic inequalities," Mandaviya said participating in a round-table of UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) on 'Access for all: Leveraging Innovations, Investments and Partnerships for Health'." The statement said the minister discussed what the Government of India has done for health access to all.

Mandaviya mentioned various schemes initiated by the government, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), the largest healthcare programme in the world, and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, to provide affordable quality medicines for all, the statement said. Earlier in 2015, Mandaviya had delivered his key-note address in the United Nations on '2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development'.

UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

