Systems within govt should start thinking of innovation: Prasad

IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the "systems within" the government should also need to come up with innovative ideas, saying that innovation should not be expected from private organisations only. The minister asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to encourage its staff to come up with new ideas irrespective of the ranks they hold in the organisation.

"Innovation should not become only private initiative. Even systems within the government should start thinking on those lines," Prasad said at NIC TechConclave 2020. The minister said he will personally encourage innovators.

"NIC must also start thinking out of the box... my recommendation to you and your team is that if any NIC professional regardless of number in hierarchy starts something new, encourage him or her to think more...," he said. The NIC provides to government departments software platforms starting from e-mail services to process management of schemes.

The minister appreciated NIC for monitoring the Swachch Bharat campaign in the country and construction of toilets in villages. "Technology should be designed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, he added.

Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said that every government department is thinking of deploying new technology like artificial intelligence, blockchain etc and all the departments should come together to leverage their resources.

