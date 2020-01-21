Left Menu
Sanjay Kumar joins back IndiGo; now as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:08 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:06 IST
Representative image

AirAsia India's former Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Kumar has come back to IndiGo, an airline he was associated with for more than a decade before quitting in late 2018, according to a source. Kumar has joined IndiGo -- the country's largest airline -- as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer.

He had quit the carrier in 2018 after serving as a chief commercial officer for over 11 years to join smaller rival AirAsia India. He left the latter carrier in November 2019. "Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier IndiGo. This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.

He had also been associated with SpiceJet and erstwhile Air Sahara in different capacities. Kumar was not available for comments.

Query sent to IndiGo remained unanswered. Kumar would replace Shilpa Bhatia, who was Head of Sales and Revenue at IndiGo, the source said.

Bhatia, who had joined from SpiceJet, quit IndiGo some time back, the source added. Significantly, Kumar left IndiGo along with its chief executive officer Aditya Ghosh in July 2018, who had also remained at the helm of the airline for a decade.

