5 tourists saved off Goa coast in separate incidents

Two tourists from Afghanistan and one from United Kingdom and three others were rescued off the coast of Goa on Tuesday, a tourism official said. The Afghans were rescued off Anjuna beach while the Briton and a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru were saved in Benaulim beach in south Goa, he said.

The fifth rescue was of a 21-year-old man from Haryana from a lake in Arambol, he added. Drishti Marine, the private agency mandated to deploy lifeguards at Goa beaches, said 30 people have been rescued since the start of the new year..

