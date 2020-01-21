5 tourists saved off Goa coast in separate incidents
Two tourists from Afghanistan and one from United Kingdom and three others were rescued off the coast of Goa on Tuesday, a tourism official said. The Afghans were rescued off Anjuna beach while the Briton and a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru were saved in Benaulim beach in south Goa, he said.
The fifth rescue was of a 21-year-old man from Haryana from a lake in Arambol, he added. Drishti Marine, the private agency mandated to deploy lifeguards at Goa beaches, said 30 people have been rescued since the start of the new year..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Afghanistan
- United Kingdom
- Bengaluru
- Benaulim
- Anjuna
- Haryana
- Arambol
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Plays Host to Electronics and Semiconductor Technology's Global Symposium at VLSID2020 Event, Now in its 33rd Edition
Bengaluru Plays Host to Electronics and Semiconductor Technology s Global Symposium at VLSID2020 Event Now in its 33rd Edition
IndiGo to start Bengaluru-Agra flight services from Mar 5
IndiGo aircraft from Bengaluru makes priority landing in Mumbai
Devotee from Bengaluru donates Rs 1 crore to Lord Balaji