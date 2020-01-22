Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 06:11 IST
FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns

The yen was supported while the yuan was on the back foot on Wednesday as investors tried to assess the risk of the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China disrupting the country's economy and trade partners. The virus, which causes a type of pneumonia, has spread to cities including Beijing and Shanghai as the number of patients in China more than tripled. More cases were also reported outside China, including the United States.

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar slipped to 109.86 yen from Tuesday's high of 110.23. The offshore yuan lost 0.6% on Tuesday, its biggest fall in more than a month, and last stood at 6.9100 yuan per dollar .

The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy bet on the Chinese economy, fetched $0.6844, near its lowest levels in 10 weeks. News of the coronavirus evoked memories of the 2002/03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people globally and led to a sharp downturn in tourism in Asia.

"The obvious comparison people are making is with the SARS. While we still don't know how lethal the new virus will be, my sense at the moment is that markets are not taking it as dire as SARS," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of currencies at Societe Generale in Tokyo. "Back then, virtually every company was banning travel to Hong Kong. We haven't seen that kind of reaction yet," he said.

Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan market research at JPMorgan, said that while the SARS outbreak caused massive economic downturn in Hong Kong and Singapore for about eight weeks through a drop in tourism, the pandemic had limited impact on supply chains in Asia. "If the latest virus reaches a similar magnitude, some economies such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia could be negatively affected by a drop in tourism. But its long-term impact on the global economy and the currency market will be limited," he said.

The euro stood at $1.1083, after dipping slightly on Monday. Sterling traded at $1.3050, having gained a tad on Tuesday after data showed the British economy created jobs at its strongest rate in nearly a year in the three months to November.

The strong data slightly dented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England at the end of this month, though markets are still pricing in about a 60% chance of a 0.25 percentage point cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Magic return home to face resilient Thunder

Heading into Wednesdays meeting in Orlando, both the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off perhaps their most impressive victories of the season. The Thunder rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Houston, while t...

Jazz seeking rare season sweep of Warriors

The Utah Jazz will go for their first season-series sweep of the Golden State Warriors in 10 years when the clubs meet Wednesday night in San Francisco. The records indicate a fourth consecutive victory might seem like a formality for Utah ...

Don't shun China, urges Merkel at American prize ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Western global powers to include China in their multilateral system and treat Beijing equally rather than freeze it out and risk slipping into a Cold War-style bipolar order. Speaking after r...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo calls for fair elections in Venezuela and Nicaragua

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stressed the need for Venezuela and Nicaragua to hold free and fair elections, singling out the countries left-wing governments for criticism. Pompeo said Nicaragua was an authoritarian regime,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020