Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM moots plan for pvt sector hiring via govt body, faces flak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 10:13 IST
CM moots plan for pvt sector hiring via govt body, faces flak

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his government is looking at the possibility of recruitments in private sector through the state-run Human Resource Development Corporation. However, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the opposition Congress have reacted sharply to it, saying they are against any such plan of the government.

Addressing a gathering in his Assembly segment Sankhalim on Sunday, Sawant said, "In the next budget, we want to provide job security to our state's youth. We are contemplating whether recruitments in private sector could be done through the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation." "If we can recruit them through the corporation, we will be able to create 10,000 more employment opportunities (in private sector) for youth," the BJP leader said. Sawant also said it is not possible for all unemployed youth to get jobs in the government sector, due to which the state government is looking at private industries.

The government's plan has, however, not gone down well with key industry players in the coastal state. "If there is any such move, we would oppose it. We are, in principle, not for any such decision," GCCI president Manoj Caculo said.

Some industry players feel they should have a free environment for growth of the economy. "Political interference in recruitments in the industry would be detrimental to growth," a Goa-based industrialist said on condition of anonymity.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar also criticised the government's plan, saying there should be no political interference in private sector recruitments as it involves the sentiments of investors. He said the "competency and quality" of workforce selected by the state-run body could also be questionable.

"In several government jobs, political interference has overpowered talent. A similar situation should not be there in the private sector also," Chodankar said. "The youth will be frustrated (with this plan). The government can (rather) implement the plan to reserve 80 per cent jobs in private industries for locals based on merit, so that youth do not get frustrated and brain drain is stopped," the Congress leader said.

He claimed the industrial estates in Goa were still struggling to have a decent infrastructure in place. "Issues like power and water supply are plaguing the industrial estates. With this move, I am sure the industries will not even have proper manpower," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

We want SC to uphold rule of law: Cong leader Chennithala on petitions against CAA

Kerala Congress leader and a petitioner, Ramesh Chennithala, on Wednesday said he wants the Supreme Court to uphold the rule of law as the SC began hearing around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Today we are appr...

Jackets seek 6th straight win when Jets visit

The Columbus Blue Jackets have picked themselves up off the mat and answered the bell with a sterling stretch of hockey over the last 6 12 weeks. The surging Blue Jackets bid for a season-high sixth straight win on Wednesday when they host ...

Pamela Anderson marries Jon Peters

Actor-model Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have tied the knot in a private ceremony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple, who dated over 30 years ago, exchanged vows in Malibu on January 20.Anderson, 52, and Peters, ...

ANALYSIS-Whatever the weather: Southern Africa tries new hunger fixes

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From drone-mapping in Mozambique to community radio weather programmes in Zambia, aid agencies are innovating to help millions of people in drought-ravaged southern Africa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020