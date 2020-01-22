Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on ways to promote sale, marketing of products made by tribals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:55 IST
Govt working on ways to promote sale, marketing of products made by tribals

The government is working on ways, including setting up standards and identifying goods, to promote sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities in domestic and global markets, an official said. The commerce and industry ministry has held detailed discussions on the matter with ministries of tribal affairs, minority affairs, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and industry chambers like CII, the official said.

"To begin, about 100 products would be identified for promoting tribal products within and outside the country. Large retail chains would be identified for marketing support," the official said. Bureau of Indian Standards and Quality Council of India would be involved to work on international standards and quality of those goods as it is important for entering global markets.

Opportunities will be explored in railways as a customer and sale facilitator. The move comes after an observation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting, where he was reviewing the works of tribal affairs ministry earlier this month.

He has mandated the commerce ministry to bring all stakeholders, including different departments, to work on this issue. The official added that quality, quantity and visibility are important factors which need special focus for promoting sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities which include artefacts, garments and organic produce.

Besides, the ministry is looking at infrastructure required for testing and certification of those goods; tariff codes; and tribal clusters to initiate such activities. It was advised to all ministries and departments to include these products as gift items for dignitaries and during Diwali festival.

These items would also be showcased in international retail exhibitions and business meets. It was also directed by the ministry to identify design, packaging, marketing components, advertisements, and designers of repute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts

Simon Roberts has been appointed to replace Mike Coupe as the boss of Britains second-largest supermarket group Sainsburys. Here are five facts about the new chief executive- Roberts, 48, joined Sainsburys as retail and operations director ...

Puducherry, France maintaining good ties, says Minister

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday said the former French colony has been maintaining good relations with France by executing various developmental projects. He was inaugurating a four-day workshop here on local fo...

Delhi polls: Over 1000 violations of model code of conduct

Over 1000 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with various violations since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls. Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said action had ...

Turkey takes steps against new coronavirus, no cases reported

Turkey has prepared thermal cameras and other precautions against the spread of the new flu-like coronavirus, but currently has no cases or at-risk patients, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. The death toll from the virus, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020