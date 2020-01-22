Left Menu
Development News Edition

All must support WTO for global trade: Prabhu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:18 IST
All must support WTO for global trade: Prabhu
Former trade minister Suresh Prabhu Image Credit: Twitter (@sureshpprabhu)

Former trade minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said the WTO must be allowed to function freely and more efficiently for global trade to flourish, though some changes are evident in the multilateral institution going forward. Speaking here at a session on 'The Great Indo Pacific Race', Prabhu also said oceans will play a very important role going forward, including for trade and security.

"We must allow free flow of trade and commerce in the Indo Pacific region. This region has huge growth potential provided there is cooperation and collaboration and improved connectivity," he said. Prabhu, who is also the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's G20 Sherpa, said trade can create jobs and more business opportunities.

On World Trade Organization (WTO), he said, "over a long period of time we have learned and realized that multilateral bodies must be allowed to function freely and efficiently as they can promote economic integration. "WTO in the past few decades has allowed global trade to grow and we all must support it. Yes, we will need more changes in WTO going forward as the nature of global trade is very dynamic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts

Simon Roberts has been appointed to replace Mike Coupe as the boss of Britains second-largest supermarket group Sainsburys. Here are five facts about the new chief executive- Roberts, 48, joined Sainsburys as retail and operations director ...

Puducherry, France maintaining good ties, says Minister

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday said the former French colony has been maintaining good relations with France by executing various developmental projects. He was inaugurating a four-day workshop here on local fo...

Delhi polls: Over 1000 violations of model code of conduct

Over 1000 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with various violations since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls. Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said action had ...

Turkey takes steps against new coronavirus, no cases reported

Turkey has prepared thermal cameras and other precautions against the spread of the new flu-like coronavirus, but currently has no cases or at-risk patients, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. The death toll from the virus, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020