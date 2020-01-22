WEF2020: ASHA to Lead India’s Contribution towards Addressing Global Challenges

ASHA envisions to create a brave new world to help our planet transition from a post-colonial present, to a dignified future where all human life is equally sacred

Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Motwani Jadeja Foundation, founded by entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Asha Jadeja Motwani, has taken up a new initiative - ASHA at World Economic Forum 2020 to lead contribution of India towards addressing the global challenges.

ASHA (meaning hope or desire in Sanskrit) is an initiative led by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation and Motwani Institute for Thought Leadership in Innovation (MITLI) to inspire people to take action that would change the world through cutting-edge innovation and state-of-the-art technologies, through a collective, equitable and human-centric approach.

ASHA aspires to redesign the future by imagining a Post-Nation-State world that will be inclusive, youthful, entrepreneurial and human-centric. ASHA envisions to create a brave new world with smart, just and fully transparent enforcement mechanisms to help our planet transition from a post-colonial present, to a dignified future where all human life is equally sacred.

Talking about the initiative Asha Jadeja Motwani, Founder of MJF said, “With 17% of the world already living in India (and an estimated population of 1.5 billion by 2030), it is imperative that the citizens of India leapfrog into the future as rapidly and efficiently as possible. As the world grapples to achieve the Global Agenda 2030, India too faces multiple challenges like poverty, hunger, water and sanitation, education, healthcare and environment. While India struggles its way to a USD 5 trillion economy, an Indian diaspora is prospering in the Silicon Valley, leading the world into the future through its dynamic and visionary technology leadership.

Perhaps, now is the opportune time for India to connect with the Indian diaspora in the Silicon Valley for sharing of knowledge and technology and thereby leverage their success to address the development challenges of India.”

Asha Jadeja, the matriarch of Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation and the spearhead of the ASHA movement, will be introducing her global think tank - The Motwani Institute for Thought Leadership in Innovation (MITLI), to the World Economic Forum community for the first time at Davos 2020 through the ASHA initiative.

At World Economic Forum, ASHA will showcase the potential of technology as demonstrated by the invaluable solutions developed by innumerable companies, start-ups and organisations at Silicon Valley, supported by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation and Motwani Institute for Thought Leadership in Innovation (MITLI).

The initiative aims to create and enable mechanism for technology entrepreneurs to leapfrog out of corruption and regulatory barriers in home countries to become powerful global players along with bringing in policy changes that lift unnecessary bottlenecks in growth of poor countries and fast track women leadership in taking top entrepreneurs global.

About Motwani Jadeja Foundation Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) is a non-profit, distributed, global venture fund designed to transform entrepreneurs into creative change-makers. The start-up portfolio is a reflection of this ethos. Motwani Jadeja Foundation aims to support and empower entrepreneurs to enable exponential change! It is industry-agnostic and particularly cares about impact investing in education, the maker movement and women’s rights.

Motwani Institute of Thought Leadership in Innovation (MITLI) is a dynamic Silicon Valley think tank and advocacy platform designed to impact technology innovation and government policies in US-India. Established in 2018 with deep roots in Stanford, UC Berkeley, Google and over 200 tech companies in Silicon Valley MITLI is a first of its kind think tank powered by some of the most influential global thought leaders, academics, heads of state, and leaders in technology. MITLI is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in India, UK, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, New Zealand, Nigeria and Kenya.

Image 1: Asha Jadeja, the matriarch of Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation and the spearhead of the ASHA movement

Image 2: Motwani Jadeja Hub at DAVOS

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.