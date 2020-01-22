Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit up 38% to Rs 234.19 cr

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 37.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 234.19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly on account of robust growth in international markets. The company had posted a net of Rs 169.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 1,209.13 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,018.15 crore for the same period year ago. "It was a good quarter for the company led by strong growth in the International markets. We launched 7 products in the US market during the quarter," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

International formulations grew by 48 per cent to Rs 664 crore in the December ended quarter, the company said. Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 588.30 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.65 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

