Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank Q3 profit slips 69 pc to Rs 70 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:54 IST
RBL Bank Q3 profit slips 69 pc to Rs 70 cr

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 69 per cent dip in its net profit at Rs 69.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of rise in bad loans. The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 225.20 crore in October-December period of the previous fiscal.

However, total income increased to Rs 2,64,430 crore as against Rs 1,029.20 crore for the same period year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Net interest income was up 41 per cent to Rs 922.6 crore during the quarter as against Rs 655.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset quality of the bank deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 3.33 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2019 from 1.38 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPAs also rose to 2.07 per cent of net loans from 0.72 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the bank said.

As a result provisions (other than tax) and contingencies rose significantly to Rs 638.29 crore from Rs 160.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, net interest margin improved year-on-year basis to 4.57 per cent in the reported quarter from 4.12 per cent.

The bank in a separate regulatory filing said it has approved re-appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as the executive director for a period of three years with effect from February 21, 2020, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Putin to discuss release of U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the release of U.S.-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar during a visit to Israel on Thursday with her mother and Israels prime minister, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wed...

Lebanon finance minister: impossible for exchange rate to return to what it was - LBC

Lebanons new Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told local media on Wednesday it would be impossible for the Lebanese pound exchange rate to the U.S. dollar to return to what it was.He told broadcaster LBC that reining in the parallel market, whe...

UPDATE 1-DAVOS - Trump, WTO chief to discuss changes to trade aribter

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed dramatic action with the World Trade Organization, saying the groups director-general would visit Washington as soon as next week, but giving no other details.The WTO lost its ability to interv...

Cabinet approves revised estimates of Rs 4,371 cr for setting up permanent campuses for NITs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimates RCE of over Rs 4,371 crore to establish permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology NITs till 2022. Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates for estab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020