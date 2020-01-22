Great Wall Motors appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as director for sales, marketing for India ops

China's Great Wall Motors on Wednesday named Hardeep Singh Brar as the director for sales and marketing for its Indian subsidiary, the company's second appointment ahead of its foray in the country. The automaker, which is set to debut its Haval brand and electric vehicle at the Auto Expo-Motor Show 2020 next month, had last year appointed former Maruti Suzuki senior executive Kaushik Ganguly as director for strategy and planning.

At Maruti Suzuki, Brar was instrumental in developing a strong network for the carmaker, the company said in a release. "I am excited to join the India operations of Great Wall Motors and eager to build and drive a vision and business strategy for the organization in India," Brar said.

He is an automobile industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in various areas of business operations, the company said. Besides Maruti Suzuki, he has also served in various leadership positions with other international brands such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan Motors.

Brar is a professional with strong strategy, execution and leadership skills, with an acumen for building high performing and motivated sales team and dealer network, it said.

